Parsons_Quest_Mark_Logo.jpg

Parsons Quest Mark Logo

 By Parsons Corporation;Intelligence Community;

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) was awarded a $32 million, two year contract by the Intelligence Community (IC).

"For decades, Parsons has advanced the mission security, resiliency and capabilities of our nation's intelligence community, specifically in cyber, resilient critical infrastructure protection and multi-domain battlespace awareness and operations," said Veronica Kazaitis, vice president and account executive of national security solutions operating unit. "We are honored to provide holistic support to the systems, networks and protection of critical infrastructure that are foundational to the community's mission success." 

The company will provide security assessment and protection of systems and critical infrastructure worldwide through a comprehensive analysis of risk and deployment of physical and technical security countermeasures.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+ 1 703.851.4425
bryce.mcdevitt@parsons.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
dave.spille@parsons.com 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.