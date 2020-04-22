CENTREVILLE, Va., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today the release of its 2020 corporate social responsibility (CSR) report: Believe in Better. The report highlights the progress Parsons has made in the key areas of environmental, social, and governance initiatives, further illustrating the company's commitment to delivering superior solutions for our customers, while conducting business in a responsible manner.
"We're on a quest to deliver a better world, and our corporate social responsibility approach is rooted in that quest," said Chuck Harrington, chairman and chief executive officer for Parsons. "Our team continues to innovate and provide differentiated, sustainable solutions composed of software, hardware and services for our customers, while striving to be effective stewards of resources."
In addition to reporting on its environmental, social and governance progress, the report celebrates our accomplishments and highlights our implementation of best practices and innovative approaches to create value for stakeholders while enhancing the communities in which we live, work and play.
The report reflects metrics of the Global Reporting Initiative framework to summarize the company's accomplishments. While headcount and revenue continued to grow, Parsons reduced greenhouse gas emission intensity by 8.1 percent over the last three years. The Parsons Gives Back program, which supports communities and delivers on the corporate purpose to deliver a better world through volunteerism and other corporate-sponsored activities, also has notable achievements in the report. Since 2019, Parsons has increased self-reported volunteer hours by 35 percent. In addition, the report highlights the company's recognition for workforce diversity, delivering sustainability best practices and ethics.
To learn more about Parsons, read the 2020 CSR report or view a video about our ESG efforts, visit Parsons.com/esg/.
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.
