CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) was awarded the SharkSeer 2.0 task order under the Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) Systems Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (SETI) contract. The firm-fixed price contract includes one base year and four option years, which, if exercised, will provide for a total potential value of $28 million.

SharkSeer 2.0 is a new requirement for DISA and will enhance the program's original operational capability with revamped architecture and new task requirements. The effort supports an enterprise boundary defense system that uses artificial intelligence to identify and mitigate zero-day cyber attacks and advanced persistent threats to protect the Department of Defense (DoD) networks.

"We look forward to partnering with DISA to develop new and creative defensive cybersecurity capabilities that will further enhance the program," said Veronica Kazaitis, senior vice president of business development for Parsons cyber and intelligence market. "Leveraging the DoD's expertise and product integration with Parsons' strong credentials in defensive cyber operations capability development will produce an affordable and powerful solution that protects the department's digital infrastructure."

Parsons scope for the base year and the options years, if exercised, will include migration, integration, testing, operations and maintenance, streamlining, optimization, enhancement, and simplification of all SharkSeer functionalities across seven operational boundaries. The company was involved in the original design and execution of the SharkSeer program.

