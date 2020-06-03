Parsons_Quest_Mark_Logo.jpg

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. Chuck Harrington, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and George Ball, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Monday, June 8, 2020, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons' website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Parsons Corporation
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media:

Investor Relations:

Bryce McDevitt

Dave Spille

Parsons Corporation

Parsons Corporation

(703) 851-4425

(571) 655-8264

Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com           

Dave.Spille@Parsons.com

 

 

