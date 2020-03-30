CENTREVILLE, Va., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been selected for a seat on a utility monitoring and control systems (UMCS V) contract through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center. The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract was a multiple award with a $1.2 billion ceiling; seven companies were selected in the full and open pool. The selection extends Parsons 30-year legacy with the program.
"Parsons has provided high-quality, unique solutions under multiple iterations of the contract, beginning with the inception of the contract vehicle, UMCS 1," said Dan Rucker, program director, converged solutions for Parsons. "We look forward to continue working with the U.S. Army on increasing the sustainability and modernization of their facilities."
The scope of this program includes design, procurement and installation, and maintenance and service of; heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment; chiller/boiler system controls integration; fire alarm and fire protection systems; supervisory control and data acquisition systems; life safety control systems: chemical, biological and radiological contaminant detection, filtration and response; utility metering; and other Automated Control Systems. Parsons will incorporate high-quality, reliable, affordable and cyber-secure products and technical solutions into the facilities.
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.
