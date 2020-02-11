Parsons_Quest_Mark_Logo.jpg

Parsons Quest Mark Logo

 By Parsons Corporation

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been selected by Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) as one of nine awardees for a potential $249 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract to provide life cycle services for software and hardware of new and existing command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems and networks. This two-year contract includes two additional three-year option periods.

"Parsons is honored to leverage our global footprint in continued support of our warfighters both at home and abroad," said Chris Bush, vice president and C5ISR program director for Parsons. "This award is a testament to Parsons' capabilities in advancing and securing the U.S. Navy's multi-domain operations."

The contract includes support for project management, administration, drafting, technical integration, testing, maintenance, engineering, logistics, facilities and security for software and hardware in new and existing C4ISR systems. Work will be performed in domestic and international locations based on requirements for each task order.  

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:                                                                                   
Bryce McDevitt           
+1 980.253.9781
Bryce.McDevitt@parsons.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
Dave.Spille@Parsons.com

 

