BLUE BELL, Pa., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Holy cow, this is hard!"
This comment came from a participant in the "Unisys Stealth® Capture the Flag" (CTF) contest at the recent RSA 2020 Conference in San Francisco. No participants were able to meet the contest's challenge: to capture data and credentials protected by the Stealth™ cybersecurity solution, with a $10,000 award going to the winner.
"The event was incredibly well put together," said participant Nicholas Frangia. "However Stealth is very frustrating! I have been doing CTF events for 12 years, and this is one CTF that has stumped me from the very beginning."
"We know that the RSA Conference attracts some of the most talented and resourceful minds in the world of cybersecurity, so what better venue to put Unisys Stealth to the test to see if attendees could hack the solution," said Unisys Chief Information Security Officer Mathew Newfield. "I'm very excited by the way Stealth performed; I'm impressed by the quality of the contestants. And I am pleased that no one was able to capture the flag and we could give the prize money to a worthy organization like Women in Cybersecurity."
Donation to Women in Cybersecurity
In the absence of winners, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) presented $10,000 to Women in Cybersecurity to support its Veterans Assistance Program to help female veterans to advance in their cybersecurity careers. The donation from Unisys will go toward providing discounted Women in Cybersecurity membership to deserving veterans, awarding fellowships to deserving veterans and funding the organization's apprenticeship, training and employment programs.
"The Unisys Stealth Capture the Flag contest proved the strength of Stealth but also gave Unisys a unique opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to advancing opportunities for diversity in the cyber workforce – including for women and veterans – through this donation to Women in Cybersecurity," said Unisys Chief Marketing Officer Ann Sung Ruckstuhl. "By supporting and celebrating people from a variety of backgrounds and experiences, we are providing exciting career growth opportunities while making the world a better and safer place."
About Unisys
Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.
