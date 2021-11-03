CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Winners of the 16th annual w3 Awards have been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, and Lean Marketing is the proud recipient of five w3 Awards.
The w3 is the leading digital competition that honors the most amazing websites, marketing, video production, mobile, social media, and podcasts that have been created throughout the year by agencies worldwide. This year, the academy received over 3,000 diverse entries worldwide by some of the best and most talented creators in the industry.
Lean Marketing participated for the first time at the w3 Awards as a Lean Solutions Group company that provides marketing staffing services for companies or agencies in the U.S. Lean Marketing broadens the talent pool with incredibly talented professionals in positions such as marketing specialist, graphic designers, content producers, copywriters, all staffed in Colombia, South America.
Additionally, Lean Marketing is a dedicated marketing agency that is equipped to create comprehensive marketing strategies for clients, allowing them to communicate their brand story effectively and reduce costs through high-quality marketing services.
We are honored to have been awarded the following:
2021 W3 AWARDS GOLD
General Websites – Transportation for Websites
2021 W3 AWARDS SILVER
General Websites – Podcasts for Websites
2021 W3 AWARDS SILVER
Websites Features – Best Visual Appeal – Aesthetic for Websites
2021 W3 AWARDS SILVER
General Websites – Services & Utilities
2021 W3 AWARDS SILVER
Websites Features – Best Art Direction for Websites
"As a relatively new agency, Lean Marketing, has exceeded our expectations. Our team is equipped with extremely talented individuals who are passionate about what they do, and it shows in their work. This is just the beginning for us at Lean Marketing! We will continue working hard to enhance our skills to create better and unique marketing pieces and participating in web competitions like w3 where incredible talent is honored." - Ryan Mann, Director of Lean Marketing.
Lean Marketing has a unique model to service client needs. Not only do we have a full-service agency, but we also staff talented marketing professionals for U.S. based companies in Colombia, South America.
For the Lean Marketing team, this is an incredible accomplishment that motivates them to continue providing creativity and uniqueness in their deliverables, while creating an outstanding customer experience, and enhancing their skill set to better their overall marketing agency service offering.
About Lean Marketing
Lean Marketing is the in-house marketing team you deserve, accompanied by cost savings that you will love. We provide staffing for marketing professionals such as graphic designers, content producers, copywriters, and more, allowing companies to broaden their team. As well as providing impactful and holistic marketing services that engage with your audience and increase brand awareness and inbound leads through a comprehensive strategy. At Lean Marketing, you have access to quality talented professionals and a fully dedicated agency that functions as your internal marketing team at a 50% cost savings. Learn more about Lean Marketing at https://www.leangroup.com/solutions/leanmarketing
About the w3 Awards
The w3 Awards honors creative excellence on the Web and recognizes the people behind award-winning sites, marketing programs, social content, mobile site/apps, and online video. In honoring the best of the Web, the W³ Awards is the first major web competition accessible to the biggest agencies, the smallest firms, and everyone in between. Small firms are as likely to win as Fortune 500 companies and international agencies. For more information on the w3 awards visit http://www.w3award.com.
Media Contact
Gena Mann, Lean Solutions Group, +1 214-507-3167, gmann@leangroup.com
SOURCE Lean Solutions Group