ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces, further to the Company's report dated April 12, 2022, that in accordance with the recommendation of the Company's Nominating Committee, the Company's Board of Directors has approved today the appointment of Mr. Avi Gabbay as the new CEO of the Company, effective June 1, 2022.

In his last position, Mr. Gabbay served as the CEO of Cellcom and in the last six months he was subject to a cooling off period. In the past Mr. Gabbay served for six years as the CEO of Bezeq.

Mr. Gabbay noted: "I am happy to join the Partner Group and thank the Board of Directors for the choice. I believe that together with the management, the employees and the Board of Directors, we will continue to push forward for the benefit of the Company's customers and its shareholders".

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).

