The Partner Platform agency management system is praised by clients for its ease of use, breadth of capabilities, and long-term affordability. Built for the independent insurance agency that cares about community values and is tired of the status quo of systems that are too complex and too expensive, you’ll find Partner Platform is supported by a team that you can count on and lives their values of being a partner. (PRNewsfoto/Strategic Insurance Software (SIS))

 By Strategic Insurance Software LLC

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Insurance Software today announced another integration between their Partner Platform agency management system and a leading digital payments provider, Simply Easier Payments, giving independent insurance agency clients more options for accepting digital payments.

Partner Platform and Simply Easier Payments integrate offering independent agencies options to accept digital payments.

Simply Easier Payments allows Partner Platform clients to offer their insureds a convenient, simple, and secure way to pay their premiums through the agency website, client portal, or agency mobile app.

For agencies that want their brand and client-relationship to remain primary, this is a critical piece to making the experience seamless for their insureds and keeping the agency brand front-and-center.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance and improve the ways our independent agency clients' their insureds through technology," said Bryce Lee, Director of Product Management for SIS. "Simply Easier Payments provides an excellent example of how innovative technology providers complement Partner's 'digital client experience' tools, such as our best-in-class client portal and mobile app. Now our clients have options to allow their insureds to make payments no matter where they are, or when they need to submit their payment."

"We are excited to work with SIS in offering integration between the Partner Platform AMS and Simply Easier Payments.  This new alliance will offer users a seamless and reliable, NO-Cost solution to safely and securely process credit card and ACH payments online." said Duke Williams, founder of Simply Easier Payments.  "Everything agents need to process payments and deliver their insureds the convenience they expect without the burden of monthly payments."

With this integration Simply Easier Payments joins a growing list of "Partner Allies" that provide products and services which work together with the Partner Platform agency management system to enhance the independent agency's capacity to retain, grow, and service clients. These relationships are more than integrations – they are commitments from like-minded vendors collaborating to serve mutual clients and leveraging diverse strengths to improve the experience of our agencies.

About SIS

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Strategic Insurance Software (SIS) is the team behind Partner Platform -- the agency management system that sets independent agents free from the status quo of over-paying and under-utilizing their agency software. "Partner" is more than a name – it's who we are. For more information, please visit https://sispartnerplatform.com.

