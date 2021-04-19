SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chargehound, the only fully automated chargeback solution on the market, today announced a partnership with Parts Geek, an online auto parts retailer offering an extensive selection of parts at the most competitive prices. By leveraging Chargehound's customized, automated chargeback solution, Parts Geek has scaled its submission rate to 100%, seen a 33% increase in win rate, and a 2.5x increase in revenue recovered.
As an e-commerce business, Parts Geek has always sought out new technologies to drive operational efficiencies. With increased consumer adoption of online purchasing, Parts Geek saw a massive increase in sales over the last year – and with that growth came an increase in chargebacks.
"I knew we needed a chargeback solution that could scale with our growing business. Chargehound has increased revenue recovery and created operational efficiencies that will benefit us long term," said Jon Sinclair, President at Parts Geek. "Chargehound has allowed us to automate the entire chargeback process and refocus employee time on other areas of the business, without any additional operating costs."
Parts Geek's previously manual dispute representment process was time-consuming and unable to scale to match the growth of online orders. With high average order values (AOV) spanning multiple payment processors like Braintree, Paypal, and Amex, Parts Geek needed a technology solution that would centralize their dispute management, improve chargeback performance, and refocus employee time on its core business.
"E-commerce retailers like Parts Geek have benefitted from a significant increase in online sales over the course of the last year, but business growth often also means an increase in chargebacks," said Pallavi Kuppa-Apte, Chief Operating Officer at Chargehound. "Chargehound worked closely with Parts Geek to create customized, best-in-class response templates which have helped boost the win rate and revenue recovery, allowing Parts Geek to manage all chargebacks in one central portal."
For more information on Chargehound's automated chargeback solution, visit http://www.Chargehound.com or follow @chargehound on Twitter or LinkedIn.
About Chargehound
As the only fully automated chargeback solution on the market, Chargehound is a revenue recovery solution that helps merchants fight 100% of chargebacks. With the ability to process up to 250,000 chargebacks per minute across any currency, Chargehound integrates with major payment processors and creates custom templates designed specifically to enable merchants to improve win rates and maximize revenue recovery. With Chargehound, merchants free up time and resources, scale operations with zero CapEx and OpEx, and gain valuable insights for fraud prevention, all while recovering lost revenue. Chargehound was founded by CEO Adrian Sanders and CTO Dmitri Cherniak and is based in San Francisco, CA. Find out more at http://www.chargehound.com.
About Parts Geek
Parts Geek offers the best and most competitive prices on imported and domestic car parts and automobile accessories. With shipping from many manufacturer and third-party vendor locations throughout the United States, Parts Geek customers receive their orders quickly. To learn more please visit http://www.partsgeek.com
Media Contact
Press Contact, Chargehound, +1 6303798451, press@chargehound.com
SOURCE Chargehound