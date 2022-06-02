Sales from an upcoming NFT minting help the Fernan-Vaz Gorilla Project in Gabon build an integration enclosure in Gabon.
PORTLAND, Ore., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seeking new ways to protect Africa's imperiled great apes and monkeys, today the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA), the largest network of wildlife centers and sanctuaries in Africa, announced a partnership with Endangered Ark, an NFT project. Proceeds from the upcoming minting will benefit the Fernan-Vaz Gorilla Project, a gorilla sanctuary in Gabon.
"Critically endangered gorillas are still on the verge of extinction," said Kelly O'Meara, PASA Executive Director. "So we're incredibly excited about this partnership, which opens up a whole new avenue to support their preservation."
The Fernan-Vaz Gorilla Project rehabilitates orphaned gorillas with the aim of returning them to the wild when possible. Now, two young victims of the bushmeat trade are waiting to join a group of nine other gorillas that live in safety on a protected island. However, the island is missing key infrastructure – an integration enclosure necessary for a safe introduction of the animals. Thanks to this partnership, the new enclosure will be funded through the sale of gorilla-themed NFTs.
"Endangered Ark is helping us fulfill a critical need," said Nicholas Bachand, acting executive director of Fernan-Vaz. "Since gorillas are social beings and orphaned gorillas often come to us in a severely traumatized state as victims of the bushmeat trade, being able to rejoin a group of other gorillas is a key milestone in their recovery process. We are so grateful for this opportunity."
Niout and Maya were brought to the Fernan-Vaz over one year ago, a rescue deemed so important that they were flown to the sanctuary in the presidential helicopter. Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered in the wild, so every individual is important for the conservation of their species.
When they first arrived at the sanctuary, Niout and Maya were quarantined to avoid the spread of undetected diseases into the other gorillas. Social bonds are extremely important for apes and integration into a group will help Niout and Maya partially compensate for the social relationships they lost as orphans. Now that they have finished their quarantine period, they are ready to join their new family.
The new infrastructure will allow Niout and Maya to safely and gradually get to know the other gorillas. Once they are all comfortable with each other, they will finally merge freely on the island as a single group. For now, this is not possible until the enclosure is built.
"This is an ideal collaboration for us," said Jazer Mauricio, director of Endangered Ark. "Being able to have a tangible impact is what gets us excited. PASA and Fernan-Vaz are well respected NGOs with a track record of making a difference. We're proud to support their work."
Endangered Ark focuses on wildlife conservation. Through its episodic, narrative approach, the organization supports key species through NFTs, merchandise, and planned game development. The collaboration with PASA and Fernan-Vaz will be the second minting for the company, which has helped the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat based in Ontario, Canada.
PASA
Created in 2000, the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA) is the largest association of wildlife centers and sanctuaries in Africa, consisting of 23 organizations in 13 countries. Each Alliance member is securing the future for Africa's primates by rescuing and caring for orphaned and abused apes and monkeys, protecting endangered primates from extinction, working to stop the hunting of endangered species and the cruel primate pet trade, educating the public, and empowering communities. PASA International unifies the Alliance and advocates for them on an international scale, provides vital support, and works closely with them to raise awareness globally about threats to wildlife.
FERNAN-VAZ
The Projet Gorille Fernan-Vaz was initiated in 2001. Since 2011, it is a member of the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA). Our mission is to offer a safe refuge for gorillas who are victims of poaching in Gabon (Central Africa), as well as to raise global awareness on the importance of protecting them and their habitat. To achieve this, the PGFV works actively with local communities, engages with the government, as well as collaborates with international partners.
ENDANGERED ARK
Endangered Ark is an NFT project focused on bringing awareness to different animals at risk of extinction, expanding the Metaverse and gaming capabilities while working with reputable NGOs. Building the future while protecting our world.
