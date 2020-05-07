ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PASCO Scientific announced they have won three "Best of Show" awards from the first Science Educators' Best of Show™ Awards, a science and STEM product competition hosted by NSTA and Catapult-X. PASCO's winning products include the Wireless Smart Cart and Accessories, the Wireless Spectrometer and Spectrometry software, and the Wireless Weather Sensor and SPARKvue software.
More than two thousand science and STEM educators participated in the awards by casting their votes for products and services that they felt impacted student learning. Participants also had the opportunity to vote on companies known to provide exceptional customer support.
PASCO's Wireless Smart Cart and Accessories were awarded "Best of Show" in the category "Best New Technology Innovation for STEM." A game changer for physics education, the PASCO Wireless Smart Cart has revolutionized student learning in physics classrooms around the world. Now, PASCO has expanded its applications with new Smart Cart accessories, including the Smart Cart Vector Display, the Ballistic Cart Accessory, and the Smart Fan Accessory.
"The wireless nature of the PASCO Wireless Smart Cart and Accessories is a definite improvement [over traditional systems]. The removal of wires needed to connect to an external interface makes data more accurate and opens up opportunity for more innovative experimentation. The accessories for the carts also are very innovative and extend the scope of investigation," said an Educator Judge from Science Educators' Best of Show™, NSTA 2020.
PASCO's Wireless Spectrometer and Spectrometry software won "Best of Show" in the category "Best Tried & True Technology Teaching and Learning: Chemistry." With its visual software, small footprint, and impressive results, the Wireless Spectrometer improves the accessibility of educational spectrometers, without compromising on quality.
PASCO's Wireless Weather Sensor and SPARKvue software won "Best of Show" in the category "Best Tried & True Technology Teaching and Learning: Environmental." With more than nineteen different measurements, including GPS, the Wireless Weather Sensor supports real-world environmental investigations that relate phenomena to data collection and analysis within SPARKvue. Together, the Wireless Weather Sensor and SPARKvue's weather features create a coherent solution for performing both long-term and short-term environmental inquiry at any science level.
To learn more about these "Best of Show" products, visit PASCO's blog on their website.