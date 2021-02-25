PASO ROBLES, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wildhorse Propane and Appliances, the propane provider for Paso Robles and Central Coast customers recently announced the launch of online bill pay and account management. "We are pleased to make this convenience available to our customers," said owner Steve Dodson.
Dodson said the benefits of secure online access simplifies managing customer accounts for both the customer and for Wildhorse Propane. "It's easy to set up using the customer account number, and once set up just log in." The new online account access gives customers the ability to:
- Make payments
- View current account balance and payment history
- View transactions including payments and purchases and transactions can be downloaded to the customer's computer
- View a complete list of equipment such as propane tanks, tank capacity and which equipment is leased, or customer owned
- Request delivery or other service
- Manage important account information such as login information and payment methods
The family owned Wildhorse Propane and Appliances has been meeting the propane needs of their local community and service area since 1980. The company meets the propane needs for Paso Robles, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo counties. Along with good service, fair prices and timely delivery, online bill-pay and account management is one more level of service the company brings to customers.
Making it easy for customers to stay on top of payments, upcoming deliveries and other services or appointments is convenient, secure and accurate. No more worries about payment arriving late because the mail is slow. No rushing to get to the office or call before closing time. Record keeping is easier because all the records are online and can be downloaded and saved rather than stacking up paper statements then finding the time to file everything. Online account management keeps important account information in one place and account status can be reviewed at any time that's convenient.
The Paso Robles propane company includes propane delivery, propane tank installation, underground gas line installation and appliance sales. Appliances include name brand propane-powered water heaters, kitchen and laundry appliances along with traditional electric appliances. The top brands carried by Wildhorse Propane and Appliances include Amana, Frigidaire, KitchenAid, Maytag, Whirlpool and more.
Wildhorse Propane and Appliances serves residences, businesses and farms and ranches, delivering propane on regular schedules and by appointment. Wildhorse can fill your RV tanks, forklift tanks, propane vehicle tank, and other agricultural and industrial equipment.
