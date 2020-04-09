WASHINGTON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Pass-and-Seymour-Recalls-Commercial-Grade-Electrical-Receptacles-Due-to-Burn-Hazard
Recall Summary
Name of Product: Commercial-Grade Tamper Resistant Duplex Receptacles
Hazard: A manufacturing error within the receptacles could lead consumers to incorrectly force the plug into the receptacle, causing the plug blades to overheat, posing a burn risk to the consumer.
Remedy: Replace, Refund
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled receptacles and contact the firm for a free replacement, a full refund or a refund in the form of a credit.
Consumer Contact:
Pass & Seymour toll-free at 833-552-0388 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.legrand.us (look for "Pass & Seymour" in the "Brands" menu) and click on "Product Recall" under the "HELP" section at bottom of page for more information.
Recall Details
Units: About 685,000
Description:
This recall involves Pass & Seymour commercial-grade tamper resistant duplex electrical receptacles with the following model numbers.
Model Numbers
TR15GRY
TR20W
TR26342I
TR26352RNICC6
TR5352I
TR15I
TR20WCC8
TR26342LA
TR26352RW
TR5352LA
TR15LA
TR26242BK
TR26342W
TR26352W
TR5352W
TR15W
TR26252
TR26352
TR26352WCC8
WR20TR
TR20
TR26252BK
TR26352BK
TR5252
WR20TRGRY
TR20BK
TR26252GRYCC8
TR26352BKCC8
TR5252GRY
WR20TRGRYCC8
TR20CC8
TR26252I
TR26352GRY
TR5252I
WR20TRI
TR20GRY
TR26252LACC8
TR26352GRYCC8
TR5252LA
WR20TRLA
TR20I
TR26252W
TR26352I
TR5252W
WR20TRW
TR20ICC8
TR26252WCC8
TR26352LACC8
TR5352
WR20TRW
TR20LA
TR26342BK
TR26352RBK
TR5352BK
WR20TRWCC8
TR20LACC8
TR26342GRY
TR26352GCC6
TR5352GRY
The model number is printed on the labels on the individual product boxes or cartons. "Legrand" is printed on the back of the receptacles. The following manufacturing date codes can be found on the outside of the carton: 43U, 44U, 45U, 46U, 47U, 48U, 49U, 50U, 51U, 52U, 53U, 01V, 02V.
The following manufacturing date codes may also be found hot-stamped on the back of the device(s): "MU", NU", "PU" and "AV".
Incidents/Injuries: None reported
Sold At: Electrical equipment suppliers and other stores nationwide between October 2019 and February 2020 for between $3 and $10.
Importer: Pass & Seymour Inc., of Syracuse, N.Y
Manufactured in: Mexico
Footer
This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products – such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.
CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.
Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800
Recall Number: 20-109