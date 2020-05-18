INDIANAPOLIS, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passageways is delighted to announce that it has been named the recipient of seven Stevie® Awards at The American Business Awards®. These prestigious awards honor Passageways' professional excellence as it succeeds in its mission to "inspire and enable teams to perform better, together." Passageways previously won five Stevie® Awards in 2019.
From product innovations to celebrating its Customer Success team, Passageways won awards spanning multiple categories, including:
- Gold for Education Cloud-based Solution: AGB OnBoard
- Silver for Best User Experience
- Silver for Customer Service Department of the Year
- Silver for Governance, Risk & Compliance Solution
- Bronze for Collaboration/Social Networking Solution
- Bronze for Fastest Growing Company of the Year
- Bronze for Entrepreneur of the Year (Paroon Chadha)
"We're honored to win seven Stevie® Awards," said Paroon Chadha, Passageways Co-Founder & CEO. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible passion and commitment of our OnBoard and OnSemble teams to create intuitive collaboration solutions that are useful in the lives of our customers. We remain dedicated to providing only the best products and world-class service to our customers and partners."
The Awards included positive comments from a panel of judges from a diverse range of industries and backgrounds. Several commented on the company's customer success team: "Impressive customer loyalty and satisfaction metrics. Your NPS score of +74 is outstanding." Other judges praised Passageways' products by saying "Fantastic product! I think this may be a game changer!" and "AGB OnBoard looks to be an excellent tool. The case studies and comments back that up." Still another judge affirmed the company's leadership with praise for the Co-Founder and CEO: "Paroon Chadha is a visionary entrepreneur whose extensive knowledge of the market drives successful business initiatives. I am impressed with the commitment to serve NGO's and give back to society, too."
The American Business Awards are widely considered to be the premier business awards program in the United States. Nearly 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
About Passageways
Founded in 2003, Passageways creates products that improve governance and connect employees. OnBoard is a complete board meeting solution that improves meeting outcomes by empowering directors and administrators with the tools they need to focus on strategy during their next meeting. OnSemble an employee intranet and collaborative suite that aims to empower organizations with stronger engagement, increased productivity, and improved collaboration. Learn more about Passageways at http://www.Passageways.com.
About the Stevie Awards®
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
