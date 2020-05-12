INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passageways announced today that its board meeting management product, OnBoard, has been named the ASAE-Endorsed Virtual Board Meeting Management Solution by ASAE and ASAE Business Services, Inc. This partnership will help associations navigate the COVID-19 crisis by offering free access for all new accounts through August 31, 2020.
"Association boards, committees and other deliberative bodies need to be able to conduct secure, focused, effective, and productive meetings. That is why we collaborated with Passageways to make the ASAE-Endorsed Virtual Board Meeting Management Solution available for free to new accounts through the end of August," said ASAE President & CEO Susan Robertson, CAE. "During these challenging times, good governance is more essential than ever."
Trusted by ASAE for its own governance needs, OnBoard serves an array of association and nonprofit organizations across the country and around the world. Trusted by more than 12,000 boards and committees around the world, OnBoard helps teams govern with eSignatures and approvals while also driving ongoing collaboration with secure messaging, real-time document sharing, integrated voting and surveys, and shareable annotations. OnBoard also features exclusive native Zoom integration that enables directors and CEOs to meet face-to-face directly within the platform.
"This partnership is a unique opportunity for all associations to use OnBoard — the platform that ASAE uses for its own governance and board meeting needs," said Passageways co-founder and CEO Paroon Chadha. "OnBoard enables boards and leaders with everything they need for a successful meeting so they can focus on governance and strategy in their organizations."
After undergoing ASAE Business Services' stringent due-diligence process, OnBoard was chosen as one of ten top-quality ASAE-Endorsed business solutions.
"During this time when we are all searching for virtual solutions for our most important activities, Passageways is laser focused on providing seamless continuity for governance meetings," said ASAE Business Services, Inc. President Betsy Piper/Bach. "This focus is in sync with our dedication to help associations succeed in fulfilling their missions by connecting with solutions that help increase efficiency, enhance their capabilities, and reduce costs."
To learn more about the ASAE-Endorsed Virtual Board Meeting Management Solution, visit https://www.passageways.com/asae-virtual-meeting-management
About Passageways & OnBoard
Passageways was founded in 2003. OnBoard is a virtual board management solution that securely connects organizations and their directors to all their meeting materials, meeting agendas, minutes, approvals, eSignatures, calendars, policies, and procedures. OnBoard is trusted by more than 12,000 boards of directors and committees around the world, including public companies, private organizations, non-profit organizations, and government bodies.
About ASAE Business Services, Inc.
The mission of ASAE Business Services, Inc. (ABSI), is to be the trusted source for essential business services for associations and nonprofits. The wholly owned subsidiary of ASAE, ABSI supports ASAE's efforts to promote excellence in association management. For more information about ABSI, please visit asaebusinesssolutions.org
Press Contact:
Rashmi Bijai, rbijai@passageways.com, 574.229.6491