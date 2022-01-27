NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Passwarden, a highly-rated password and data security application, today announces the launch of their new Security Dashboard update. The dashboard offers a one-stop source of information on a user's passwords, highlighting which passwords are weak or compromised, and includes data breach protection for an added layer of security.
Users can now sort their passwords based on their defense ratings, gaining a closer look at which passwords are most vulnerable. Weak and reused passwords can be easily addressed. Better yet, Passwarden's Security Dashboard alerts users to compromised or expiring passwords, allowing for greater peace of mind.
The application goes further than its competitors by including dark web monitoring as part of the update. If a user's log-in information is found on the dark web, Passwarden alerts the user to the relevant credentials and generates a new, highly-secure password to replace vulnerable information.
Finally, the new dashboard also includes Security Guru, allowing users to go beyond password monitoring and bring cybersecurity protection across their devices. Security Guru offers links to download Passwarden on other devices, as well as links to other high-quality data privacy and security applications, including VPN Unlimited, one of parent company KeepSolid's most popular offerings.
2022 is an ideal time for this kind of cybersecurity protection. Online fraud activity increased 61% in 2021 compared to 2020, causing the need for high-tech solutions in the identity protection field. The new features enabled by Passwarden's latest update help ensure consumers surf, shop, and socialize online with the highest quality protection monitoring needed to stay safe.
About Passwarden
Since 2020, Passwarden has been the go-to solution for military-grade data protection. The software allows users to store passwords and other sensitive data on an unlimited number of devices with just one account and utilizes both AES-256 and EC p-384 protocols to encrypt the user's data from being compromised by third parties. It also features Duress mode to ensure the user's safety and security under duress. The application offers competitive pricing tiers for all types of users. Passwarden is part of the KeepSolid MonoDefense cybersecurity software family, which also includes VPN Unlimited, DNS Firewall, and SmartDNS.
