DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Password Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global password management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during 2020-2025.
The emergence of cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and other digital frameworks across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Password management solutions are increasingly being adopted by global enterprises to reset and manage their passcodes conveniently. Owing to the cost-effective and timesaving features, the systems are being widely used for automated password resets, frequent passcode randomization and session recordings.
Furthermore, with an increasing number of online transactions conducted through the internet, passcode management has become crucial for protecting online information and preventing online frauds. Additionally, resulting from the growing concern for cybersecurity, various stringent and complex password generation rules have been implemented, which is further favoring the adoption of password management systems across the globe. Rising instances of security breaches by hackers have enhanced the adoption of password management systems that are deployed either on-premise or over the cloud.
This report provides a deep insight into the global password management market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the password management market in any manner.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Avatier, CA Technologies, Centrify, Core Security Technologies, FastPassCorp, Google Inc., Hitachi ID Systems Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, NetIQ Corp., SailPoint Technologies, SonicWall, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global password management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the access?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global password management market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Password Management Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Self-Service Password Management
6.2 Privileged User Password Management
7 Market Breakup by Access
7.1 Mobile Devices and Tablets
7.2 Desktop and Laptops
7.3 Voice Enabled Password Systems
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
8.1 On-Premise
8.2 Hosted
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Small and Medium Sized Organizations
9.2 Large Organizations
9.3 Others
10 Market Breakup by Vertical
10.1 Healthcare
10.2 BFSI
10.3 Public Sector
10.4 IT & Telecom
10.5 Retail & Consumer Goods
10.6 Education
10.7 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East and Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Avatier
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 CA Technologies
15.3.3 Centrify
15.3.4 Core Security Technologies
15.3.5 FastPassCorp
15.3.6 Google Inc.
15.3.7 Hitachi ID Systems Inc.
15.3.8 IBM
15.3.9 Microsoft Corporation
15.3.10 Micro Focus
15.3.11 NetIQ Corp.
15.3.12 SailPoint Technologies
15.3.13 SonicWall
