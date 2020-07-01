IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just launched a new line of bi-phase modulators that includes a comprehensive selection of nine different models covering broad octave frequency bands ranging from 0.5 to 40 GHz.  Bi-phase modulators take a TTL level digital bits stream that is encoded onto the RF carrier using 2 Phase Shift Keying (2PSK) modulation, where the 2 phases are separated by 180 degrees.  This performance is desirable in communications systems, microwave radio, radar, high-data-rate test & measurement, serial data transmission, base station infrastructure and other industrial and military applications. 

Pasternack's new line of 0° to 180° bi-phase modulators offer impressive features that include TTL command control, low insertion loss of 2.5 dB typ, fast switching speed of 40 nsec typ, low VSWR of 1.8:1 typ and maximum peak RF input power of 0.5 watts.  All designs require dual bias voltages and the input and output RF ports are bi-directional. These bi-phase modulators operate across a wide temperature range from -40°C to +85°C.  The compact and rugged packages utilize solder pins for TTL, DC bias and ground, and field replaceable SMA or 2.92mm female connectors. All designs are highly reliable, meeting MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions for humidity, shock, vibration, altitude and temperature cycle.

"These fully integrated bi-phase modulators offer desirable and accurate performance features for modulating a signal response over broad frequency bands. Production lead-times for these products are normally 22-24 weeks. Having a comprehensive selection readily available in stock is invaluable for designers who have an urgent need to validate prototype or proof-of-concept designs," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack's new bi-phase modulators are in stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA 92614
(978) 682-6936

