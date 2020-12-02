IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just expanded its line of euro-style flange, waveguide-to-coax adapters that are ideal for satellite communications, radar, wireless communications and test instrumentation applications.

These new waveguide-to-coax adapters feature waveguide sizes that range from WR-22 to WR-430 , European IEC standard flanges (including  UBR square cover, UDR and PDR types), right-angle and end-launch coaxial connector options and N-type, SMA, 2.92mm and 2.4mm connector choices. 

These new waveguide-to-coax adapters transform waveguide transmission lines into 50-ohm coaxial lines, allowing power to be transmitted in either direction with each adapter covering the full frequency range of its waveguide band.

"Our new line of flange-style waveguide-to-coax adapters comply with European IEC standards to support customers and waveguide systems that utilize these flange standards. The new adapters are all in-stock and available off-the-shelf to address our customers' urgent needs," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager, RF Passive Components.

Pasternack's new waveguide-to-coax adapters with IEC euro-style flanges are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies, and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

