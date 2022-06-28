Today, the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) announced the names of the 60 U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses chosen as 2022 Tillman Scholars. In recognition of their service and leadership potential, the newly selected class will receive scholarship funding to pursue higher education and continue their service in the fields of healthcare, business, law, public service, STEM, education and the humanities.
CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) announced the names of the 60 U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses chosen as 2022 Tillman Scholars. In recognition of their service and leadership potential, the newly selected class will receive scholarship funding to pursue higher education and continue their service in the fields of healthcare, business, law, public service, STEM, education and the humanities. For the full list of 2022 Tillman Scholars, along with their service branches, institutions and fields of study, please visit http://scholars.ptf.org.
"We're thrilled to welcome these 60 veterans and military spouses as part of our global Tillman Scholar community," said Dan Futrell, CEO and 2011 Tillman Scholar. "We believe that veterans and military spouses — and especially our Tillman Scholars — are uniquely positioned to fill the leadership gap that our society faces. It's our honor to support them in making an impact as they grow as leaders and enter their next chapter."
"Each year, it's so exciting to get to know a new class of Tillman Scholars and help them realize their potential for service and impact," said Marie Tillman, Board Chair and Co-Founder of PTF. "It means so much to see them continue to carry Pat's legacy and values forward, in fields as diverse as medicine, music, architecture, and geoscience."
To date, PTF has invested more than $24 million in scholar support and named more than 800 Tillman Scholars at nearly 150 academic institutions nationwide.
The Tillman Scholars Program
The Tillman Scholars program supports our nation's active duty service members, veterans and military spouses by investing in them through education, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of high-performing peers and mentors to help them develop as leaders and make an impact at both a local and global scale.
University Partners
The Pat Tillman Foundation invites University Partners based on their institution's strong support for military veterans and spouses, as well as Tillman Scholars at their campus. Current University Partners include: Arizona State University; Columbia University; Florida A&M University, Georgetown University; The George Washington University; Indiana University; The Ohio State University; Syracuse University; Texas A&M University; University of Arizona; University of California, Los Angeles; University of Maryland; University of Minnesota; University of Missouri System; University of Oklahoma and University of South Florida.
About the Pat Tillman Foundation
The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable veterans and military spouses as the next generation of leaders and helps them scale their impact as they enter their next chapter of service beyond self through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit pattillmanfoundation.org.
