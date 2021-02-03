CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction a portfolio of patents and a website for an Integrated Vessel Monitoring and Control System through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 131. The offering includes a private, expandable microprocessor-controlled or computer-controlled system to improve the monitoring and control functions necessary for safe and efficient vessel operation. The integrated monitoring and control system operates as a hub for bi-directional communications with vessel systems. The system also offers a vessel "black box", which can be accessed remotely, for storing operational data collected by a plurality of sensors. The system is also applicable to a fleet of vessels, offering simultaneous or independent monitoring and control functionality for the entire fleet. The portfolio provides an opportunity for a private, integrated fleet tracking and monitoring system for companies in the freight forwarding, fleet management, cruise, yachts, oil rig, insurance, and logistics fields.
