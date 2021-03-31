TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today PathFactory, the B2B Intelligent Content Platform, announced it has been recognized by TrustRadius with a 2021 Top Rated Award in the Content Marketing software category.
With a trScore of 8.8 out of 10 based on more than 120 ratings and reviews, PathFactory is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a leader in the Content Marketing software category. This is the third year in a row PathFactory has received a Top Rated award from TrustRadius.
"PathFactory has earned a Top Rated award in the Content Marketing software category based entirely on feedback from their customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers of PathFactory on TrustRadius love the platform's lead engagement tracking, personalized content recommendations, and customer success team."
"We are dedicated to building innovative software that web, demand generation, and field and event marketers love to use, and providing service that our customers rave about," said Dev Ganesan, President and CEO of PathFactory. "Thank you to our customers and TrustRadius for recognizing us as a category leader once again as we wrap up a record-breaking year for revenue growth at PathFactory."
Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.
Hear from verified users on how much they value PathFactory:
- "Great product for more targeted marketing and measurement." -Senior Marketing Communications Manager at Siemens
- "PathFactory has definitely helped us get better results in terms of content distribution and lead generation. We are using PathFactory on 90% of our content, from the website to social media, press, sponsored campaigns, etc." -Marketing Manager at TrustYou
- "The data we collate from PathFactory . . . provides us with a deeper understanding [of] their behavior which was not clear previously, so this has enhanced our ability to make better strategic decisions in how we nurture interested recipients of our tracks." -Marketing Manager at Refinitiv
PathFactory is proud to create products that inspire such gracious feedback from users.
About PathFactory:
Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory's Intelligent Content Platform to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across the buyer's journey. PathFactory was recently named the inaugural Visionary CX ISV Partner of the Year award winner in the 2020 Oracle Markie Awards, recognized by Deloitte as one of North America's Technology Fast 500, and ranked #13 on the 2020 Growth List of Canada's fastest-growing companies. It was also named a Spring 2021 Content Experience Leader by G2, a 2019-2021 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, and a 2019 Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner.
About TrustRadius:
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
Media Contact
Cassandra Jowett, PathFactory, 4163049400 x2016, cassandra@pathfactory.com
SOURCE PathFactory