TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today PathFactory announced Microsite Builder, a highly-requested feature that helps B2B marketers develop flexible, effective, engaging content destinations for account-based marketing strategies.
"ABM is a top priority for most B2B marketing and sales organizations in 2021, and they need to deliver a high degree of personalization for every account at scale," said Dev Ganesan, President and CEO of PathFactory. "Microsite Builder makes that easy for marketers so they can accelerate the buyer's journey and convert target accounts into real buyers as efficiently as possible."
PathFactory's Microsite Builder enables B2B marketers to display multiple types of Content Tracks within a custom-designed landing page or multi-page microsite with navigation. Microsite Builder makes content the star of the show, but gives marketers more flexibility than ever to be creative and take their company's digital experiences to the next level with custom HTML styling and layouts. Marketers can easily build and clone custom microsites at scale for 1:many, 1:few, and 1:1 ABM campaigns for a handful or even thousands of accounts. Microsite Builder is available now for all PathFactory Campaign Tools customers.
PathFactory also recently released new Website Tools content recommendation carousels for ABM, allowing marketers to display content assets that are trending at a visitor's account or industry, anywhere on a company's website. These personalized content recommendations use account identification data from an OEM relationship with 6sense along with PathFactory's unique content consumption data to align B2B buying committees and accelerate self-education by surfacing the content that is trending at a buyers' account or industry at that moment.
As with all PathFactory Campaign Tools, Website Tools, and Virtual Event Experience destinations, B2B marketers can better understand the impact of their ABM strategies by measuring account-level and individual visitor-level engagement with the microsite pages and featured content assets, and see which channels are most effective at generating high-quality traffic from target accounts. They can also make this data available to their sales teams through PathFactory for Sales to help prioritize account and lead targeting and follow-up activities right in the CRM.
PathFactory has recently released a number of other new features to support marketers in their ABM efforts, including dynamic logo personalization in the headers of Content Tracks, Explore pages, and Virtual Event Experiences, and the ability to inherit 6sense or Demandbase segments when routing anonymous traffic to the right account-specific experience.
About PathFactory
Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory's Intelligent Content Platform to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across the buyer's journey. PathFactory was recently named the inaugural Visionary CX ISV Partner of the Year award winner in the 2020 Oracle Markie Awards, recognized by Deloitte as one of North America's Technology Fast 500, and ranked #13 on the 2020 Growth List of Canada's fastest-growing companies. It was also named a Winter 2021 Content Experience Leader by G2, the 2020 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, and a 2019 Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner. Visit PathFactory.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Cassandra Jowett, PathFactory, 4163049400 x2016, cassandra@pathfactory.com
SOURCE PathFactory