SANFORD, Fla., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PathFinder Digital was awarded a contract in May 2019 by prime contractor General Dynamics Mission Systems for the delivery of MVSAT terminals for the Global Broadcast Service (GBS) program. The receive-only terminal, BAT- GBS-85, has completed Army Strategic Command (ARSTRAT) Wideband Global Satcom (WGS) testing and is now certified for operation on the WGS network.
In addition, the terminal also received certification after completing rigorous Military Standard (MIL-STD) 810G environmental testing confirming its proper operation when subjected to extreme conditions such as cold, heat, salt, humidity, dust, wind, vibration and shock.
The BAT-GBS-85 MVSAT is a Ka/Ku band, airline checkable, flyaway terminal utilizing an AvL Technologies antenna. The GBS program provides a one-way broadcast capability supporting the timely delivery of video products, for mission support and in-theater information transfer. PathFinder Digital's solution is operable anywhere on the GBS network.
"This product solution went from concept to certification and delivery in less than one year. Obtaining ARSTRAT and MIL-STD-810G certifications for the BAT-GBS-85 demonstrates PathFinder's ability to rapidly develop and implement modifications to its commercial products and deliver MVSAT solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of its customers," says Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital LLC. "This certified terminal provides the warfighter a robust and cost-efficient communications solution that is easy to install, operate and maintain and most importantly meets their mission criteria."
"AvL Technologies designed the antenna for the BAT-GBS-85 MVSAT terminal with the warfighter in mind," said Mike Proffitt, President, AvL Technologies. "This antenna was designed and manufactured to perform optimally on the WGS and GBS networks, is easy to set- up and operate, and will ensure mission communications in any environment."
About PathFinder Digital LLC
PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder identifies or develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements. PathFinder uses the best available products, re-engineered or developed if necessary, to create the most effective and cost- beneficial communications solutions for its customers.
For more information, please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at info@pathfinderdigital.com or (404) 478-2082.
Contact: Roger McGarrahan
PathFinder Digital LLC
Phone: (413) 575-5631
Email: Rmcgarrahan@pathfinderdigital.com