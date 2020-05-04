WALTHAM, Mass., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, will host a webinar on May 5 that explains how to best protect remote workers from ransomware attacks during the pandemic -- and how to recover mission-critical data if an attack occurs.
The webinar will be led by Dr. John Meyers, Ph.D, Actifio's Chief Security Officer, and Chandra Reddy, Actifio's Senior VP of Product Marketing. Meyers has a Ph.D in Pathology and spent more than a decade with the Boston University School of Medicine. He and Reddy will address best security practices to avoid ransomware attacks and how organizations can quickly recover from an attack, regardless of whether a workforce is all in one place or spread out across the globe.
To learn more about how Actifio can assist with your cybersecurity efforts, click here.
WHEN: May 5, 2020, at 12 PM ET
REGISTER: https://info.actifio.com/how-to-protect-recover-your-critical-data-from-ransomware-attacks
About Actifio:
Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.
Media Contact:
Carissa Ryan, CTP for Actifio
cryan@ctpboston.com