Pathos selects OpenText Business Network to simplify lab and electronic medical record (EMR) integration with physicians and long-term care facilities
WATERLOO, Ontario, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX) today announced Pathos Clinical Solutions, an independent, full service clinical laboratory, has selected OpenText™ EMR-Link™ for comprehensive EMR integration, Computurized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) and secure connectivity to clinicians.
"Pathos specializes in delivering customized diagnostic and testing solutions to assist physicians, hospitals, long term care and other medical organizations with personalized medicine," said Weston Black, Co-Owner/Co-Founder at Pathos. "This connection with EMR-Link is critical to our mission to improve patient care. EMR-Link's unified EMR integration and CPOE solution provide clean and complete orders and help deliver faster diagnostic results to the physicians and long term care facilities we serve."
Clinical lab and EMR integration improves connectivity between clinical laboratories and their physician customers. The electronic exchange of lab requisitions and resulting reports optimizes workflow, enhances security and improves data capture in the patient's electronic medical record. Lab integration digitizes and electronically exchanges the relevant data to support patient diagnosis and treatment.
OpenText™ EMR-Link™ delivers a cost-effective unified approach to lab and EMR integration. EMR-Link, part of the Business Network portfolio of secure information exchange, helps provide the consistent connectivity that labs and imaging centers require and handles the EMR integration complexity, manpower and monitoring requirements on behalf of the diagnostic center and in support of their clinician users. EMR-Link helps integrate faster, with fewer resources and at a lower cost.
"Secure integration to electronic medical records helps to reduce reliance on paper and manual processes, elimate errors, ensure timely orders, and support proper insurance applications – all important outcomes to improving patient care and treatment," said OpenText Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub. "In particular, enabling immediate care to one of our most vulnerable populations, those residing in long term care centers, can be critical to improving patient outcomes."
Efficiency, accuracy and security are critical for any data exchange between medical professionals, and even more so during a global health crisis. As clinical labs extend outreach services they need to seamlessly connect to multiple EMRs, fit into normal workflows, and support intelligent ordering in order to optimize operations and improve care.
For more information on how OpenText™ EMR-Link™ supports clinical labs like Pathos, click here.
About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.
Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn
Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Copyright © 2020 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.
OTEX-G