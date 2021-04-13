AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pathway Vet Alliance, an industry leading veterinary management group serving pets and their parents at more than 400 locations throughout the U.S., has acquired Vetspire, an artificial intelligence veterinary medical record and practice management platform, the company announced Tuesday. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Sam Ginn, the founder of Vetspire, will join Pathway's team and continue serving as the CEO of Vetspire.
"In addition to Vetspire's excellent practice management platform and medical records system, one of the things that made this acquisition an attractive opportunity was their vision to create an experience that allows veterinarians to focus on what they love – providing care for pets and people who love them," said Stephen Hadley, DVM and CEO of Pathway Vet Alliance. "Both of our companies share this philosophy and maintain a commitment to evolve the industry for the better."
Founded in 2017, Vetspire is headquartered in Austin, TX, and supports veterinary practices across the United States and Canada.
Ginn, whose mother is a veterinarian, has firsthand experience with the challenges veterinarians face.
"I grew up in veterinary medicine. I lived with my mother in Chicago and watched her start her own veterinary practice. She would stop seeing patients around six o'clock at night but still would not come home until several hours later after she finished writing up her notes. Veterinarians are so overworked," said Ginn. "Vetspire was founded with the belief that software could help veterinarians be more efficient and effective and ultimately make their lives a little better."
Vetspire's software is designed to ease the burden for veterinarians and veterinary professionals. This means less time spent on notes and documentation due to AI recommendations. It also enables faster follow up emails with clients due to automated reminders about medications, lab results, booster shots for immunizations and more.
Additionally, the software is designed to streamline scheduling due to multi-location management capabilities, and make inventory oversight a breeze, as stock counts are automatically monitored and populated.
The company plans for Vetspire to continue to operate independently and serve hospitals both inside and outside the Pathway Vet Alliance network. Pathway intends to invest in Vetspire's platform development and feature evolution to better the veterinary industry overall.
About Pathway Vet Alliance
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pathway Vet Alliance has grown from a single veterinary practice to over 400 locations across the U.S. Pathway's mission is to create the world's most trusted, innovative, and connected pet health ecosystem -- the pet health ecosystem that always nurtures people and pets through meaningful relationships and exceptional care. Pathway looks for practices and doctors seeking opportunities to grow and provides personalized management support to help them focus on providing the best possible care to their patients. Pathway has differentiated itself by focusing on the unique needs of each practice and partnering with the local team to implement their vision and work with their values. Learn more at https://pathwayvets.com/.
About Vetspire
Founded in 2017, Vetspire is headquartered in Austin, TX, and supports veterinary practices across the United States and Canada.
Media Contact
James Judge, Judge Public Relations, 813.279.8335, jpjudge@judgepr.com
SOURCE Pathway