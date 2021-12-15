ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pathways Consulting Group, an Elite ServiceNow Partner, is proud to announce its certification as a Woman's Business Enterprise (WBE) and a Small Business Enterprise (SBE) by the state of New Jersey.
Mary Manzo took over the CEO role in September of 2021 after serving as the company's COO. Her role is particularly notable in the technology industry, where female CEOs are rare, though efforts are being made to close the gender gap.
Mary has been a multidisciplinary expert during her 35 years in the technology industry, from building internal business processes to running lines of business, building technology partnerships and executive leadership. "It is an honor to officially be designated as a Women's Business Enterprise by the state of New Jersey as both a Small Business Enterprise and a Woman's Business Enterprise. For years, I have mentored young women who are interested in the tech industry," Manzo continued. "With these certifications, I'm hopeful to continue Pathways' growth and serve as an example to women of all ages that you can achieve your goals at any age, and I hope to inspire a new generation of women leaders in tech."
Jeff Giovinazzo, Pathways' President and CFO, said, "We are excited to serve companies who share our commitment to diversity and inclusion as well as our commitment to high performance. Companies that have the need or desire to diversify their partnerships can now utilize Pathways Consulting Group to fulfill those diversity requirements."
The state of New Jersey defines a WBE as "a corporation or other entity, whose management and daily business operations are controlled by one or more minorities and/or women who own it, and which is at least 51% owned by one or more minorities and/or women, or, if stock is issued, at least 51% of the stock is owned by one or more minorities and/or women."
To read more about Mary Manzo, please visit https://pathwayscg.com/mary-manzo/
To learn more about Pathways Consulting Group, please visit https://pathwayscg.com/
About Pathways:
We are ServiceNow experts. It's what we do, it's all we do. As a ServiceNow Elite Partner, Pathways Consulting Group has been helping clients unlock productivity, fuel efficiency and accelerate the path to digital transformation for over a decade.
From banking to health care, high-tech to supermarkets, we help organizations across industries automate their processes, saving them time and man hours, leading to a faster realization of ROI and employee adoption of ServiceNow.
We are recognized by ServiceNow for our 5/5 customer satisfaction rating and have earned our reputation for strategic and technical excellence as well as our flexible, collaborative approach and proven outcomes.
Media Contact
Thomas Krivak, Pathways Consulting Group, 1 7406215550, tom@pathwayscg.com
SOURCE Pathways Consulting Group