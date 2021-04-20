SAN ANTONIO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pathwire, the leading provider of powerful email APIs and intuitive email marketing solutions, today announced the upcoming dates for Emailstock '21, a three half-day virtual event across the Americas and Europe, with one day specifically set aside for France. The event will cover all things email for both marketers and product leaders. Emailstock '21: America Stage takes place on Tuesday, May 18 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. CST, Emailstock '21: Europa Stage takes place on Wednesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. CET, and Emailstock '21 France takes place on Thursday, May 20 at 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. CET.
Over the half-days, attendees will go through the various phases of email and learn best practices and tips through sessions led by industry leaders, successful brands, and members of the Pathwire team. Emailstock '21 follows Pathwire's successful Email Camp 2020 event, which took place in the fall of 2020 and received interest from nearly 3,000 registrants.
Emailstock '21 is a play on a music festival, with different "stages" set up around the globe, a lineup of top brands and speakers, and custom playlists for sessions and participants. During the transition to remote work, a majority of organizations' (77.4%) email senders reported that open rates have either stayed the same or increased during the pandemic, and nearly 40% have seen increased click-through rates according to the latest Pathwire research. Much like the lineup of a music festival can make or break an attendee's experience, careful consideration during each stage of the email process is key to communication with customers — especially in the age of a distributed workforce.
Each day features sessions focused on building an email program that elevates ROI and reaches a diverse pool of current and potential customers. The three main topics across the days include:
- Improving Email ROI - Attendees will learn how users are interacting with email, new email strategies to improve performance and conversations, and how to turn the inbox and outbox into opportunities for growth.
- Deliverability - Consumers likely receive dozens and dozens of emails a day, so how can an organization cut through the noise? Attendees will learn how to reach the inbox with insight on the latest trends.
- Building Diversity into Email Programs - Customers come from all different walks of life. Tuning into accessibility and curating a healthy mix of email content can reach audiences that organization's haven't been able to break into yet. Attendees will be able to gain knowledge on different ways to build a diverse email program.
"Even before the age of remote work, organizations have long struggled with cutting through the noise of a cluttered inbox," said Will Conway, CEO of Pathwire. "Throughout the various sessions of Emailstock'21, we hope to power brands with the tools they need to communicate effectively with their end users. We welcome everyone interested in upping their email-sending game to join us at this exciting event."
Registration is now open and free for attendees. To register for the Emailstock '21, please visit here.
Pathwire empowers companies around the world to solve complex communication problems. Through its powerful email API and intuitive email marketing solutions, Pathwire delivers over 250 billion emails a year for companies like DHL, Wikipedia, Toast, Lyft, and Microsoft. The company provides reliable, cloud-native infrastructure, local expertise, and smart solutions based on machine learning so companies can more easily reach their customers and build connected experiences. Pathwire has offices worldwide including in the UK, Spain, France, Germany, and the US. For more information, please visit http://www.pathwire.com.
