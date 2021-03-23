SAN ANTONIO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responding to the rising customer demand for more personalized connection, Pathwire, the leading provider of powerful email APIs and intuitive email marketing solutions, today launched its "Email Growth Playbook," a comprehensive resource filled with proven tactics that help businesses increase email performance.
"We discovered that global consumers still value frequent email communication with the brands they like, indicating plenty of opportunity for B2C brands to connect with their audience through email and boost customer loyalty," said Nicole Jacobson, VP of Marketing, Pathwire. "However, it is increasingly difficult to cut through the noise and clutter of the average inbox, so our goal with the Email Growth Playbook is to help businesses unlock the tremendous value hiding in email campaigns and contact lists."
The playbook tactics are segmented into six main categories, each focused on the precise strategies for fine tuning email programs and increasing ROI, including:
- Contact Lists - developing an engaged audience by enriching contact lists
- Deliverability - avoiding the spam folder and hitting the inbox
- Open Rates - using best practices to stand out in a crowded inbox
- Click Rates - optimize content to boost subscriber conversion
- Design - improve the look and feel of emails to better convert users
- Lifecycle - send relevant messages at the right time
All tactics provide actionable recommendations, expected results, pro tips, and more.
In a Pathwire study published earlier this year, consumers expressed interest in establishing deeper, more frequent connections to businesses, with social and email identified as preferred channels for that engagement. Nearly 80% of consumers want to hear from companies at least once a week, with most users (53.4%) viewing unread messages from newest to oldest. And, while 59% of consumers say that marketing emails influence their purchase decisions, sending emails that matter will help brands generate more revenue.
The new Pathwire brand was recently unveiled, a result of Mailgun's acquisition of Mailjet, just over a year ago. Pathwire offers the Mailgun Email API and Mailjet Email Marketing platforms, alongside a suite of deliverability offerings.
For more information on the Email Growth Playbook, please visit the Pathwire website.
About Pathwire
Pathwire empowers companies around the world to solve complex communication problems. Through its powerful email API and intuitive email marketing solutions, Pathwire delivers over 250 billion emails a year for companies like DHL, Wikipedia, Toast, Lyft, and Microsoft. The company provides reliable, cloud-native infrastructure, local expertise, and smart solutions based on machine learning so companies can more easily reach their customers and build connected experiences. Pathwire has offices worldwide including in the UK, Spain, France, Germany, and the US. For more information, please visit http://www.pathwire.com.
Media Contact
Alyssa Pallotti, Touchdown PR for Pathwire, 860-878-2518, mailgun@touchdownpr.com
SOURCE Pathwire