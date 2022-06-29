In this free webinar, learn about the key factors impacting burden on patients participating in clinical trials. The featured speakers will discuss key technologies that increase patient retention and engagement. Attendees will learn how technologies can be tailored to fit the needs of the study as well as the target customer. Attendees will also understand how patients are adopting these technologies and what that means for the future of clinical trials.
TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shifting expectations in the healthcare industry have put a considerable focus on scientific innovations driven by the end user. This new structure, combined with ongoing commitments to maintain scientific integrity, has created a new era of higher value research, communication and advocacy — with patients at the heart of it all. In this webinar, the featured speakers will talk about enhancing patient engagement and improving communication with stakeholders in the digital age.
To make this customer-centric framework a sustainable reality, ongoing challenges impacting participant recruitment and retention in clinical trials must be addressed. Market data shows that the estimated annual spend on clinical research is approximately $51 billion, with $5.9 billion of that dedicated solely to global patient recruitment. This is a significant number being allocated to an industry where 85 percent of clinical trials fail to retain enough patients.
Join this webinar to learn about helpful strategies like patient concierge technology, gamification and other digital tools for patient engagement while minimizing patient burden.
Join Chris Wells, Senior Director of Patient Concierge Services, Syneos Health®; Yvonne Ulrich, Senior VP, Global Head Site and Patient Experience, Syneos Health; and Matt Miller, President, CEO, StudyKik, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Patient Engagement in the Digital Age: Leveraging Technology to Improve Communication Between Patients and Stakeholders.
