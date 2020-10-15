DENVER, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Forecaster, an AI-powered precision staffing platform, today announced the latest release of its emergent and urgent staffing tool. This breakthrough technology offers emergency department and urgent care center leaders' greater predictability of patient volumes, bed capacity, hospital admissions and staff scheduling. Better predictability allows for tighter alignment of staffing with patient demand, thus lowering overall cost of care. It also improves the joy of work for providers as they are better matched to serve the needs of patients and their families.
Patient Forecaster's precision staffing platform uses machine learning and proprietary predictive algorithms to analyze hundreds of internal and external data points relevant to the daily operations of an individual emergency department or urgent care center. This latest release now includes historical and forecasted regional COVID-19 and Flu data combined with existing data such as weather, holidays, sporting events, and air quality. By incorporating these new data sets, Patient Forecaster's precision staffing platform eliminates the frustrations that administrators currently face due to unforeseen fluctuations in hourly patient volumes and available bed capacity. The platform's proprietary algorithm forecasts daily patient volumes and hourly bed occupancy – these are then used to build staff schedules with greater than 90% accuracy rate. Customized alerts also allow health system leaders to take immediate action to maximize patient care efficiencies.
"Emergency department overcrowding remains a significant quality and safety concern. Health systems want a better way to serve patients and their families, and more tightly align care providers with those in need. Patient Forecaster helps health system leaders better prepare for variations in patient volumes. This is particularly important given the ebb and flow related to Covid-19 and the Flu season," said Seth Podolsky, MD, CEO of Patient Forecaster. "There is a better way to plan," he said, "with Patient Forecaster, care providers no longer need to guess what the next day or hour is going to look like. They now have the data at their fingertips to help them better care for their patients and families."
To provide additional detail on the platform, Patient Forecaster will be hosting a webinar on Oct. 29th titled: "Precision Staffing to appropriately manage during COVID-19 and the beginning of the 2020 Flu season". During the session, Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Seth Podolsky will be providing an overview of the consumer prediction/utilization module, as well as the scheduling modules (both nursing and advanced practice provider module and physician module) and associated ROI's with using the system. To attend the webinar on Oct. 29, please register here: Webinar Registration. If you are unable to attend but wish to receive information, please visit: www.patientforecaster.com and click on request a demo or scroll down to contact us.
About Patient Forecaster
Patient Forecaster is an AI-powered advanced labor management platform that delivers predicted patient demands and staff schedule recommendations up to 120 days in advance. The platform's data aggregation capabilities provide for a cohesive view of predicted patient demands and acuity levels, allowing for the rapid and accurate creation of highly efficient schedule templates. By leveraging machine-learning and employing algorithms for smartly triggered alerts, emergency department and urgent care administrators use Patient Forecaster daily for understanding upcoming patient demands and to develop efficient scheduling templates for nurses, physicians and other advanced practice providers. Headquartered in Denver, the company serves hospitals and urgent care centers across the world.
