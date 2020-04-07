BUFFALO, N.Y., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The current pandemic has placed all of us at risk, none more so than those with chronic illnesses and frailty. Quantifying that risk is imperative to managing the risk. Frailty has been internationally validated to be a better predictor of risk for bad outcomes than age or diagnosis. As frailty increases, so do the risks for infections and other unwanted outcomes while the ability to recover to baseline decreases. Now, more than ever, the known risk of frailty, coupled with the risks associated with the novel Coronavirus and associated disease COVID-19, must be identified and addressed.
"There's a physiologic age and a numeric age," says Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Support Coordinator. "People with pre-existing conditions: significant heart, kidney, or lung disease, any immunosuppression, or recent cancer are at increased risk."
In response to the present COVID-19 pandemic, Patient Pattern has created and released a free Frailty Risk Assessment Tool to calculate the frailty and the physiological age of any individual. The assessment can be found at patientpattern.com/frailtyrisk. After completing the 10-minute assessment, the individual's Frailty Risk Score will be calculated and will be accompanied by an explanation of what factors have contributed to the calculated score. A brief summary of the healthcare choices are also included in the report.
"We hope that removing the monetary barrier and opening our solutions to the world will help the general public to better understand their health and ultimately, their risk for poor outcomes from their next stressor," says Patient Pattern founder and CEO, Dr. Steve Buslovich, adding, "Understanding and applying frailty is central to providing good care."
Patient Pattern's Frailty Risk Assessment Tool is available to all users free of charge in any care setting and can be found at patientpattern.com/frailtyrisk.
About Patient Pattern Website: patientpattern.com
Since 2013, Patient Pattern has focused on building software solutions to help clinicians identify frailty in a variety of healthcare settings where chronically ill and clinically complex individuals receive care. With the goal of evangelizing the known risk of frailty to inform care and to frame person-centered approaches to care, Patient Pattern is utilized by 1000+ organizations nationally. At Patient Pattern, our mission is to improve health care for the chronically ill and we believe frailty is the key
