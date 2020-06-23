WALTHAM, Mass., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientKeeper®, Inc. today announced it has partnered with TechSpring, Baystate Health's technology innovation center, to configure PatientKeeper Charge Capture™ software as a FHIR-based app embedded in Cerner® electronic health records (EHR) systems to streamline clinicians' charge capture workflow.
The project is PatientKeeper's first foray into developing its own FHIR-based app, creating a new mechanism for healthcare provider organizations to integrate PatientKeeper into their existing EHR and workflow. Consistent with its focus on interoperability, PatientKeeper currently integrates third-party FHIR-based apps into its platform so clinician users can easily access additional functionality within a patient centric framework.
Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) is a standard describing data formats and elements and an application programming interface for securely exchanging electronic health information. It allows application developers to provide medical applications which can be easily integrated into other health IT systems.
The design goal is for clinicians – physicians, PAs, nurse practitioners, and medical assistants – to be able to launch PatientKeeper's charge entry screen within their Cerner clinical workflows to record charges for each patient encounter. Users will be able to see PatientKeeper charges or days missing charges directly in their Cerner clinical workflows and will be able to launch into a charge edit screen from the PatientKeeper charge list embedded in the Cerner clinical workflow. Any additions or changes made in the PatientKeeper charge edit screen will be instantly visible in Cerner.
"Since its founding, PatientKeeper has been all about healthcare IT integration and interoperability in service to physicians," John M. Kelly, PatientKeeper's chief technology officer, said. "Partnering with TechSpring has afforded us an opportunity to manifest that mission in a new, technologically modern way, and address another physician workflow problem common to many EHR environments. We foresee leveraging the FHIR standard to enrich the PatientKeeper platform going forward."
"PatientKeeper has been dedicated to creating technology that improves physician workflow for many years, so having them as a TechSpring partner is a natural fit," Joe Diver, TechSpring's director of digital transformation, said. "This project is another example of how we are contributing to the overall health IT ecosystem by solving specific problems in creative, innovative ways."
About TechSpring
TechSpring is a technology innovation organization that, with direct connection to Baystate Health, a large integrated health system, provides leading technology companies with access to real healthcare resources and a representative community to test, prove, and accelerate their innovative solutions. The TechSpring Insights program connects innovators directly to users and other sources critical to drive and validate product development and adoption and to go to market with a competitive advantage.
About PatientKeeper
PatientKeeper's EHR optimization software solutions streamline physician workflow, improve care team collaboration, and fill functional gaps in existing hospital EHR systems. With PatientKeeper as clinicians' "system of engagement" complementing a provider organization's EHR, clinicians can easily access and act on all their patient information from PCs, smartphones and tablets. PatientKeeper applications address the complete physician workflow, from customizing a patient list, to viewing patient records, medication reconciliation, order entry, clinical documentation, charge capture, secure messaging, e-prescribing, e-signature, and sign-out. PatientKeeper is used by more than 70,000 physicians at hospitals and health systems across North America and the UK.
Media contacts:
David Domeshek
PatientKeeper, Inc.
(781) 373-6232
242204@email4pr.com
Kara Shemin
Baystate Health and TechSpring
kara.shemin@baystatehealth.org