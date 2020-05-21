SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop, the healthcare leader in practice growth technology, today announced PatientPop Pro, an advanced solution to help providers meet the rising patient demand for digital convenience and virtual care while increasing practice front-office efficiency.
PatientPop Pro combines telehealth, digital communications, and patient intake for an easy-to-use experience that helps practices deliver virtual care, connect with patients, and streamline office tasks. Combined with the PatientPop Practice Growth Foundation, the solution makes it easy for providers to manage critical aspects of their practice from the cloud. PatientPop Pro also helps practice staff spend less time on tedious tasks like phone calls, faxes, and managing paper forms, and more on patient care.
PatientPop Pro includes:
- HIPAA-compliant telehealth. Patients can schedule a virtual visit with a provider directly from the provider's practice website.
- Unique video link. Providers can send patients their unique video link to join a virtual visit with one click and it will open directly from the practice's website.
- Digital registration. Providers can send patients a customizable registration form prior to their appointment, whether it's in person at the practice office, or via telehealth visit.
- Text messaging. Providers can send and receive TCPA-compliant SMS messages from their patients directly from the PatientPop Practice Portal.
- Digital fax. Front-office practice staff can send and receive digital faxes directly from the PatientPop Practice Portal.
- Email marketing campaigns. Practices can create, send, and track marketing campaigns for current and prospective patients with an easy email editor.
"The COVID-19 pandemic quickly changed the way providers and practices need to operate," said PatientPop Co-founder and Co-CEO Luke Kervin. "Healthcare providers must have the technology and support necessary to meet the needs of their patients now and in the future."
"For instance, telehealth appointments will become a preferred method of care beyond the crisis," said Kervin. "Patient demand for telehealth spiked with the arrival of the pandemic, and the lift of regulatory constraints made it easier for practices to adopt virtual visit technology.
Patients and practices have now experienced the game-changer of greater convenience and saved time ー practices that continue to offer a fully digital and convenient visit, whether it's in-person or virtual, will be set up for practice growth in the long run."
About PatientPop
PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.
With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com.
