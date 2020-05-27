EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patra, a leader in technology-enabled solutions for the insurance industry, and Assurex Global, the world's largest privately-held commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits brokerage group, have entered into a multi-year partnership to bring Patra's latest insurance technology and optimized workflows to Assurex Global partners.
As an Assurex Global Platinum Preferred Solutions Provider, Patra will offer a broad set of technology-based solutions that bring efficiencies to small business solutions, property/casualty, employee benefits, customer acquisition and experience, and insurance printing and mailing offered by Assurex Global partners.
"Through our renewed partnership, Assurex Global partners will have access to Patra's services and extensive industry knowledge," says Assurex Global President Dean Hildebrandt. "With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of the insurance business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the development of both digital and optimized workflows to ensure they remain on the competitive forefront."
"We are thrilled to continue and expand our partnership with Assurex Global and help drive expertise across their brokerage group," says Bob Murphy, Chief Revenue Officer of Patra. "Bringing together the industry leader in commercial insurance, risk management and employee benefits, with an industry leader in insurance solutions and technology, Assurex Global partners will have unprecedented access to insurance solutions across property and casualty, employee benefits and small business solutions."
As part of this partnership, Patra will join Assurex Global in joint strategy sessions, practice groups, and webinars to promote best-in-breed workflow and technology advancements.
About Assurex Global
Assurex Global is the world's largest privately-held commercial insurance, risk management and employee benefits brokerage group. The company operates as an exclusive Partnership, supported by more than 100 of the world's most respected and successful insurance brokers. For more information, visit assurexglobal.com.
About Patra
Patra is a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions to the insurance industry. Patra's team of global experts allows brokers, MGAs, wholesalers, and carriers to capture the Patra Advantage – profitable growth and organizational value. Patra powers insurance processes by optimizing the application of people and technology; supporting insurance organizations as they sell, deliver, and manage policies and customers. For more information, visit patracorp.com or follow us @PatraCorp on Twitter and LinkedIn.