CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accounting software and payroll company Patriot Software, LLC now gives new accounting customers the ability to select default settings with one click and import trial balances into Patriot, streamlining the onboarding experience.
"Our team is thrilled to offer new customers the ability to choose 'one-click settings' to begin their setup using our default settings (which they can always change later)," says Jackie Greenfield, Accounting Product Manager. "We're also excited about offering the ability to import a trial balance—no more going back and forth between a spreadsheet and a huge form, just a simple upload and done!"
Patriot's one-click update gives customers the option to choose between standard and customized accounting settings during onboarding. Customers who elect standard settings are set up with the most popular settings pre-selected in one click.
Through Patriot's trial balance import, new accounting customers can export their trial balance report from their former software and upload it into Patriot's Accounting Setup Wizard. If necessary, Patriot walks customers through any field adjustments. Patriot auto-maps accounts where possible. If customers have non-matching accounts, Patriot helps customers map accounts or add new accounts. The trial balance import joins existing vendor and customer import features in saving customers from manually inputting key accounting information during the onboarding process.
Patriot's Accounting Software onboarding improvements come as the latest in a slew of new features designed to save customers time.
Patriot Software, located in Canton Ohio, provides award-winning online accounting software and online payroll for American businesses. For information on all of Patriot's products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit http://www.patriotsoftware.com.
