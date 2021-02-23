CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Software, LLC, a leading accounting software and payroll provider, is updating its software to comply with changes relating to the Consolidated Appropriations Act.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act (the "Act") extended the employee Social Security tax deferral collection period, provided an optional continuation of the emergency paid leave and tax credits, and extended the Employee Retention Credit. Further, the Act reopened and expanded the Paycheck Protection Program to both qualifying first- and second-time applicants.
Patriot's payroll software updates ensure employers can continue making the most of this much-needed COVID-19 business relief. Through the up-to-date software, Patriot customers can better navigate through these tax intricacies and pull the data they need to apply for a PPP loan.
"Albeit a bit confusing for busy employers, we know that this financial relief is critical to those struggling due to the pandemic," says Todd Frank, Payroll Tax Manager. "So, our teams have been in overdrive, working to make these changes as seamless as possible for our hard-working customers."
An avid supporter of American business success, Patriot continues to monitor, make software changes, and update its COVID-19 Resource Center making financial relief measures easy to understand and take advantage of.
Patriot Software, located in Canton Ohio, provides award-winning online accounting software and online payroll for American businesses. For information on all of Patriot's products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit http://www.patriotsoftware.com.
