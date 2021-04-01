BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCH® Cutting Tools today announced the launch of its newly expanded Patriot High Performance™ portfolio. Introduced in 2018, Patriot HP, at that time, was a breakthrough in cutting tool innovation. It is even more so today.
Now, the leading high-performance drill on the market – one that's also 100 percent American-manufactured – is even better.
The new Patriot HP portfolio offers more, and more versatile, high-performance tools from solid carbide to indexable milling options in addition to indexable and solid drilling. Why does ARCH Cutting Tools continue to innovate, to constantly reimagine cutting tools solutions? Because of the market demands that today's manufacturers face: increased productivity, greater performance, and quicker throughput, all under the pressure of profitability and sustainability. ARCH Cutting Tools is dedicated to creating value for its industry customers, to making a real difference in their manufacturing environments.
"The newly expanded Patriot HP portfolio is the result of our unique ARCH Cutting Tools development process. Our company's engineers and craftsmen, using knowledge and proven solutions learned over decades of success, now provide the industry a comprehensive collection of high-performance products that significantly elevate our KEO® and Ultra-Dex™ product portfolios," said Bill Orris, Director of Product Development and Custom Solutions for ARCH Cutting Tools. "Customers in any industry segment now can get high performance tools, general purpose tools, solid carbide tools, and indexable tools – all from a single, American, expert source."
Orris also emphasized that the Patriot HP portfolio offers 100 percent American-made quality and reliability, increased productivity and operational efficiency, and a potential gain of 20 percent or more in process improvement.
ARCH Cutting Tools tells the manufacturing industry that it is: "Your Complete Tool Making Authority™," this newly expanded Patriot HP portfolio is an example of how the company delivers on that promise.
About ARCH Cutting Tools
ARCH Cutting Tools is the recognized world leader in high-performance solid round and indexable cutting tools. With manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, the company's engineering and machining facilities are dedicated to the betterment of precision machined parts, products, tools, and related supply chain processes. ARCH Cutting Tools combines the expertise of leading American manufacturing professionals and expanding technologies to serve the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets.
Media Contact
Stacey Eeman, ARCH, +1 810-618-7711, stacey.eeman@archgp.com
SOURCE ARCH