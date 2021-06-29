FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PATRIOT™, a global leader in performance memory, SSDs, gaming peripherals, and flash storage solutions, today is excited to announce the launch of the flagship model of their SUPERSONIC series, the SUPERSONIC RAGE PRIME USB 3.2 Gen 2 flash drive. This flash drive incorporates the latest controller on the market to ensure the fastest data transfer and write speeds and comes equipped with a built-in thermal sensor to monitor the device's temperature for excellent durability and stability. Compatible with Windows® 10/8/7/Vista/XP/2000, Linux 2.4 and later, Mac® OSX 10.6 and later. The SUPERSONIC RAGE PRIME USB 3.2 Gen.2 flash drive is the ultimate solution for consumers who demand a multi-platform portable data storage solution with the excellent build quality and is available in capacities of 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB.
"With the success of the recently launched SUPERSONIC RAGE PRO, we decided to push the limits and offer a new drive that is not only faster but comes in a higher capacity. The cross-platform support is perfect for complex data transfers and even allows you to run apps from the drive itself," said Roger Shinmoto, Vice President of Product Development. "The SUPERSONIC RAGE PRIME has been customized to offer users breakneck read performance making it perfect for visual presentations and entertainment."
The SUPERSONIC RAGE PRIME takes advantage of advanced controllers and combines high-quality flash memory allowing the drive to deliver up to 600 MB/s data read performance. Users such as video content creators, 2D graphic designers, and animation makers will get the most out of its fast transfer speed for presentations and working on designs. With the enhanced read speed, the drive can also work well as an independent rescue drive for laptops and desktops.
Each drive features a built-in LED indicator allowing users to visually confirm when data is being processed and is entirely plug-and-play compatible. The drive features high-quality, durable housing for extra protection from fall damage. The SUPERSONIC RAGE PRIME USB 3.2 Gen 2 flash drive ranges in 3 capacities and is available in major global retailers, backed by a Patriot™ 5-year warranty.
FEATURES:
- USB 3.2 Gen. 2 Compliant (backward compatible with USB 2.0)
- Up to 600MB/s Read
- The highly durable design extends the life of your drive
- Durable housing protects from accidental drops and spills
- Compact, retractable design protects the USB connector when the drive not in use
- LED Light Indicator
- Plug and Play, driver free
- Compatible with Windows® 10/8/7, Linux 2.4 and later, Mac® OSX 10.6 and later
Availability:
About Patriot™
Patriot™ is a leading manufacturer of high performance, enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage, gaming peripherals, and mobile accessories. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Fremont, CA, USA, Patriot™ is committed to technology innovation, customer satisfaction, and providing the best price for performance on the market. Patriot™ products have become world renown for their extreme performance, reliability, and innovation. Patriot™ sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, retailers, e-tailers, and distributors throughout the world, with operations in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.
