FORT SMITH, Ark., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The eCommerce site PatriotOutdoorsUSA.com has added a variety of new products to their site, from an expanded list of suppliers as they continue to grow.
The site has added over 15,000 products to its site, growing to nearly 23,000 products total. They carry a wide variety of ammunition, firearms parts, and tactical gear.
Tanner Rhoades, Owner, made the following statement: "We're really excited to continue growing as our industry continues to change and grow as well. We're constantly looking for new, innovative products to offer our consumers as well as outsourcing to new suppliers that give us the ability to lower prices and meet demand."
Patriot Outdoors is a small, family-owned firm that focuses on making high-quality products affordable and accessible for their customers.
Troy and Tanner Rhoades started Patriot Outdoors as a provider of quality and affordable products to the everyday American, so they too will be able to enjoy the many lasting memories the great outdoors can give.
