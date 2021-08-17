CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Software, LLC, a leading accounting software and payroll provider, has partnered with Woodard Events, LLC to host a VIP Round Table session on the future of payroll. Joe Woodard, named one of Accounting Today's Top 100 Influential People in the accounting profession, alongside Patriot Software Sales Executive Scott Nelson, will host the meeting. The interactive meeting will discuss ways to respond (and adapt) to the changes taking place around payroll for accountants and their small business clients.
Accounting professionals who attend will learn the benefits of changing payroll provider partners and explore ways Patriot is partnering with practices to equip them to navigate these payroll landscape shifts. CPAs and bookkeepers looking for better support options, partner pricing, and reliable payroll and tax filing for small business clientele are encouraged to attend.
Rated the top payroll software for accountants by Gartner's GetApp and Capterra, Patriot's Advisor Program benefits include multi-user compatibility with permissions, consolidated billing, no partner fees, an umbrella login for all client accounts, and free co-branding.
"When accounting professionals sign up to join Patriot's Partner Program as an Advisor, they get to keep complete and total control of their client relationships," says Scott Nelson, Patriot Software Sales Executive. "At the same time, they can increase efficiency and profitability by offloading all of the liability and compliance hurdles that come with payroll taxes to Patriot."
Included in the benefits of changing to Patriot Software is the addition of new payroll reports for accounting professionals. Three new advisor client company reports allow Patriot's advisors to easily review each client's payroll information, payroll tax settings, and employee payroll information on one screen, per report.
The VIP Round Table: The Future of Payroll will take place on August 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM (EST). Registration for the meeting can be found on the Woodard website.
As a follow-up to the VIP Round Table, Patriot Software will host a webinar, "Getting Started as a Patriot Advisor," on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 2:00 PM (EST). Registration for the webinar can be found on Patriot's website.
Patriot Software, located in Canton, Ohio, provides award-winning online accounting software and online payroll software for small businesses and their accountants. For information on all of Patriot's products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit http://www.patriotsoftware.com.
Woodard is located in Canton, Georgia, and provides education, resources, professional communities, and coaching to accountants, bookkeepers, and other small business advisors. Contact Woodard at 404-857-0700 or visit http://www.woodard.com.
