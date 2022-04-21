Patriot simplifies getting starting with their highly acclaimed accounting software with more data import options.
CANTON, Ohio, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Software, a leading accounting software and payroll provider, streamlines the accounting setup process for business owners and accountants by adding time-saving import options and features.
The latest import option allows new accounting customers to easily import their Chart of Accounts from their previous accounting software provider using a CSV file. With this easy-to-use import option, customers can upload the file with just a few clicks and the software automatically maps accounts on their behalf.
Along with the Chart of Accounts import, Patriot also makes the accounting software setup a breeze by giving customers the ability to import other information, including their vendors, contractors, customers, and trial balance.
"One of our main goals is to make the onboarding process as easy and painless as possible for our customers," says Logan Kyger, Product Manager. "We're thrilled to be able to streamline the setup process and save time for our accounting customers with our new Chart of Accounts import and our vendor, customer, contractor, and trial balance import options."
To optimize customers' accounting setup and further speed up the onboarding process, new accounting customers also have the option to use one-click settings, which provides pre-selected and popular Chart of Accounts settings.
The latest Accounting Software onboarding improvements help Patriot achieve its ongoing mission to make accounting and payroll fast, simple, and affordable for American businesses and their accountants.
Patriot Software, located in Canton Ohio, provides award-winning online accounting and payroll for American businesses. For information on all of Patriot's products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit http://www.patriotsoftware.com.
