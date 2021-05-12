CANTON, Ohio, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Software, LLC, (PATRIOT), provider of online accounting software and payroll, has been recognized on two of U.S. News & World Report's 360 reviews. Patriot tops the list on Best Small Business Payroll Software of 2021 and Best Payroll Software of 2021.
U.S. News' online payroll guide features in-depth information on choosing payroll software and covers a range of topics, including price and other plan-specific features.
Patriot's affordable pricing gives it a competitive edge over other payroll providers for small businesses and nonprofits.
"Being named one of the best payroll softwares on U.S. News & World Report's lists highlights our dedication to bringing our customers the features they need at the price they want," says Lisa La Rocca, Payroll Product Manager. "We've never wavered in our mission to make accounting and payroll fast, simple, and affordable for millions of American businesses and their Accountants, and we'll continue putting forward this same level of commitment to every new feature we release."
U.S. News evaluated payroll software based on cost, tax form creation, and filing and tech features. U.S. News' 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews, and research comparing various features of payroll software Americans are most interested in.
