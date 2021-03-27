CANTON, Ohio, March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Software, LLC, an accounting software and payroll provider, has made The Blueprint's top 10 list of Best Payroll solutions for 2021. The Blueprint is a Motley Fool service that offers unbiased business and tech expertise.
Earning the title of "Best for New Users," Patriot Software received a 9.0 out of 10.0 score overall. The Blueprint's review says that Patriot's Payroll has "An intuitive user interface, minimal data-entry requirements, and a three-step payroll process [that] lets even a complete novice run payroll with ease."
Each payroll solution on The Blueprint's "Best Payroll solutions for 2021" list was evaluated based on ease of use, features, pricing, and customer support. The Blueprint's team came up with their list through a series of testing and rating payroll systems for small to mid-sized businesses.
"For Patriot, keeping things simple and getting our customers out of the software and back to work is one of our core goals," said Kyle Dreger, VP of Product. "So, I'm happy that our product resonates with the team at The Blueprint and the many customers who join us each week."
Patriot's recent accolade from Motley Fool's The Blueprint is a testament to the work the company puts into streamlining the payroll process for business owners in all stages of entrepreneurship.
With recent updates including a COVID-19 payroll tax credit report and PPP forgiveness report, Patriot's software aims to take the guesswork out of the necessary but often confusing aspects of payroll.
Patriot Software, located in Canton Ohio, provides award-winning online accounting software and online payroll for American businesses. For information on all of Patriot's products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit http://www.patriotsoftware.com.
