CANTON, Ohio, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Software, LLC (PATRIOT), provider of online accounting software and payroll, has been named as Top 5 Best Accounting Software for SMBs (small and midsize businesses) by Gartner's GetApp. GetApp is an online review resource businesses can use to make decisions about software and applications.
On GetApp's top five list, Patriot outranks the competition with an impressive 4.8 out of 5 overall rating, based on 249 reviews. Users rave about Patriot Software's responsive and quick customer service, user-friendly software design, easy-to-use accounting features (like invoice customization and bank reconciliation), and seamless integration with Patriot Payroll.
To be considered on GetApp's top five list, accounting software solutions needed to meet the market definition of accounting software, offer core features, and have at least 20 reviews from finance professionals in the past two years.
"We're very pleased that GetApp has recognized Patriot as a top five accounting software for small and midsize businesses," says Jackie Greenfield, Accounting Product Manager. "As our reviews show, we've worked hard at keeping our software simple while still adding additional functionality. Not to mention, our excellent USA-based customer service team helps set us apart from the rest."
Along with making GetApp's list for 5 Best Accounting Software for SMBs, Patriot's Accounting has also been awarded a number of other badges from Gartner, including GetApp Category Leaders 2021 for Accounting and Accounts Payable and Software Advice Frontrunners 2021 for Accounting and Accounts Payable.
Patriot's affordable pricing, ease-of-use, and time-saving features makes it stand out among other accounting providers in the industry, making it a go-to choice for businesses and accountants nationwide.
Patriot Software, located in Canton, Ohio, provides award-winning online accounting software and online payroll for American businesses and their accountants. For information on all of Patriot's products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit http://www.patriotsoftware.com.
