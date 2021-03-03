CANTON, Ohio, Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Software, LLC, an accounting software and payroll service provider, has been named as an "Emerging Favorite" on the 2021 Capterra Accounting Software Shortlist and Capterra Accounts Payable Shortlist. Gartner's Capterra is an online software reviews provider that helps consumers make well-informed software decisions by offering user reviews and research. Gartner also owns Software Advice and GetApp.
Along with being listed as an "Emerging Favorite" on the 2021 Capterra Shortlist for accounting software and accounts payable tools, Patriot's Accounting boasts a user rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Capterra and has a ratings score of 48 out of 50 points.
The software solutions included on Capterra's Accounting Software Shortlist and Accounts Payable Shortlist were assessed based on a blend of user ratings and popularity. Capterra compiled the accounting software shortlist by assessing over 500 products in their directory and eliminating products that did not meet functionality and review requirements. They also assessed 196 products to create the accounts payable shortlist.
"We're very excited to have our Patriot Accounting software recognized by Capterra," says Jackie Greenfield, Accounting Product Manager. "As our customers' reviews show, Patriot's accounting software is an easy-to-use and affordable solution for business owners and accountants alike. Our stellar USA-based customer service team also helps set us apart from others."
Patriot Software's Accounting has also earned a number of Gartner badges, including GetApp Category Leaders 2021 for Accounting and Accounts Payable and Software Advice Frontrunners 2021 for Accounting and Accounts Payable.
Patriot's recent acknowledgments from Gartner's Capterra show that Patriot's customers highly rate and recommend Patriot's Accounting to other business owners and accountants who are looking for an easy-to-use and affordable accounting solution.
Patriot Software, located in Canton Ohio, provides award-winning online accounting software and online payroll for American businesses. For information on all of Patriot's products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit http://www.patriotsoftware.com.
Contact:
Patriot Software, LLC
Michele Bossart
Marketing Manager
877-968-7147
Media Contact
Michele Bossart, Patriot Software, LLC, 877-968-7147, mbossart@patriotsoftware.com
SOURCE Patriot Software, LLC