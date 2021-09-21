PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patron Technology, the industry-redefining event technology solution, today announced a new partnership with all-in-one event marketing platform Audience Republic. The partnership is poised to enable thousands of Patron Technology clients to tap into Audience Republic's powerful suite of marketing tools tailor-made for event organizers.
"We offer a way for event organizers to actually use their data, so they can sell more tickets,"
says Brian Arnone, Chief Revenue Officer of Audience Republic. "This is critical in a world where organizers find themselves less able to rely solely on social media and paid advertising to drive ticket sales."
With Audience Republic's Pre-Registration, Wait List, and Competition products, event organizers using Patron Technology's enterprise ticketing product, ShowClix, now have the ability to grow their ticket sales and brand awareness far beyond what other, more traditional marketing platforms can offer. By increasing word-of-mouth event promotion and building up a loyal audience base, ShowClix users can expect more effective marketing campaigns and a new stream of rich, valuable data.
"Giving event organizers a more impactful way to promote their events through existing fans' personal networks is an aspect a lot of event ticketing partners fall short on," says Amy Mrazek, VP of Marketing for Patron Technology. "In the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape, we're constantly looking for ways to help our event organizers optimize their promotional efforts and efficiently sell out their events. That's why this partnership with Audience Republic is so important."
One technique Audience Republic uses to tap into powerful word-of-mouth marketing is gamification. Ticket buyers can earn points for referring friends, following brand accounts, and subscribing to fan clubs or email lists, with the top point scorers unlocking rewards. On top of this unique gamified approach, their Event CRM acts as a hub for organizers to bring together sales and customer data from the platforms they already use. There, they can put their data to use through a platform custom-made for the event industry, offering powerful audience insights, analytics, segmentation, email marketing, text messaging, and integrations with advertising networks.
The integration with Patron Technology's ShowClix product means that organizers of events of all types and sizes will gain access to event marketing capabilities that are well ahead of the industry curve. When organizers connect their ShowClix account with Audience Republic, all of their past and future events will be automatically synced, along with ticket sales transactions and attendee data. Organizers can then segment this data to engage with their audience directly via targeted messages and ads, making it easier to ensure the right message hits the right people every time.
"What's been missing in the industry for a long time is an actual Event CRM. CRM platforms have been available for decades, but event organizers have specific needs and they've been dealing with less than ideal tools," reflects Arnone. "Patron Technology and Audience Republic share a commitment to changing this and bringing real innovation to event organizers."
About Patron Technology
Patron Technology is redefining what it means to be an event creator by empowering organizers to take control of their entire event experience. With their powerful ticketing, engagement, mobile apps, and cashless products fit for any event, creators can transform the attendee experience and become leaders in their industry. That's why iconic brands like New York Comic Con, Coachella, Candytopia, and the NHL use our ever-evolving solution to drive nonstop engagement, reach expansive audiences, and gain more revenue. For more information visit patrontechnology.com.
About Audience Republic
Audience Republic is an all-in-one event marketing platform, helping festivals, concerts, sporting events, venues & conventions to sell more tickets.
Founded by former event promoter Jared Kristensen in 2016, they've worked with more than 300 music festivals globally (including The BPM Festival, Lights All Night, Snowglobe) and events featuring artists like Flume and ODESZA. More than 16 million fans have engaged with the company's consumer-facing products.
Events sell more tickets by increasing word of mouth and building an audience they own, using the Presale Registration, Wait List, and Competition products. The Event CRM combines sales data from ticketing platforms, to enable data to be put to use through a tailor-built platform offering powerful audience insights, analytics, segmentation, email marketing, text messaging, and integrations with advertising networks. For more information audiencerepublic.com.
Media Contact
David Kennedy, Patron Technology, 888-718-4253, press@patrontechnology.com
SOURCE Patron Technology